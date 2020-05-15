Land, sea travel in Negros Occidental to resume on May 18

BACOLOD CITY: Land and sea travel will resume in Negros Occidental on Monday, May 18, amid strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Jade- Seballos, media relations officer of Vallacar Transit Inc., operator of Ceres Bus Liner, said however that they were waiting for the go-ahead of the provincial and city governments.

“Our president and chief executive officer, Leo Rey Yanson, wants to ensure the safety of all passengers. Necessary measures and strict policies will be implemented to help combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” she added.

Seballos said that operations would be at 50 percent of its passenger capacity.

Preventive measures, such as putting up markings on passenger seats, to observe social distancing are in place, she said.

She added that Ceres buses would only cater to passengers at the terminal to ensure that all will undergo,hand wash, footbath and thermal scanning and other precautionary measures.

“A passenger found to have fever, or who has high temperature will not be allowed to board the bus,” Seballos said.

This means that buses won’t stop for passengers waiting on streets, she added.

Seballos said there would be pick up points where passengers would be required to sign a manifesto with their names, addresses and contact numbers for contact tracing.

For the safety of drivers, the seat beside them would be closed off to passengers.

Drivers and conductors will be given personal essentials to protect themselves.

Also, passengers may expect an increase in fare as provided by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The new fare matrix will be posted on each of the buses.

However, trips to Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental and to Cebu are still suspended.

Seballos said that drivers and conductors will attend an orientation seminar before the resumption of the trips.

On Thursday all bus units have been checked for road-worthiness and are ready to travel on Monday, she said.

The VTI halted the operations of Ceres buses here on March 30 after all forms of public transport were suspended in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City as part of the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, fastcraft and roll-on,roll-off vessels will resume its trips starting on May 18, Lt. Commander Jansen Benjamin, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)- Negros Occidental chief, said.

We will follow the guidelines set by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), wherein passenger capacity is limited to 50 percent only, he said

Passenger trips that will return are the Bacolod-Iloilo and Bacolod- Dumangas; as well as the Pulupandan- Guimaras routes, Benjamin said

He added that trips to and from areas still under enhanced community quarantine will be prohibited.

Among the areas still under enhanced quarantine are the National Capital Region, Laguna, and Cebu City.

Benjamin said since Cebu was declared under general quarantine, trips can be allowed to resume between Escalante, Sagay to Tabuelan and San Carlos-Toledo.

However, Benjamin said “seaports and airports [will remain] closed, until such time we can bring all the stranded Negrenses and OFWs back to the province.”

He said he did not know yet how far the province could keep the ports closed. “I can’t say. As far as the airport is concerned, it is closed until May 31. The seaport is another issue,” he added.