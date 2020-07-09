LandBank offers ‘study-now-pay-later’ loan

PARENTS and guardians/benefactors of students enrolled for the upcoming school year can directly avail of loans up to P300,000 from the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank).

In a statement on Thursday, the LandBank said it has allotted P1.5 billion in credit support under the I-STUDY (Interim Students’ Loan for Tuitions towards Upliftment of Education for the Development of the Youth) Lending Program to cover the tuition and other enrollment-related fees of eligible students.

The program is open to parents and guardians/benefactors of incoming students qualified under the admission and retention requirements of an academic institution recognized or accredited by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, or the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Parents and guardians can borrow the amount of tuition equivalent to one school year or two semesters, or up to P150,000 per student, but not more than P300,000 per eligible borrower, the bank added.

The I-STUDY Lending Program offers an affordable fixed interest rate of 5 percent per annum for short term loans for pre-school, primary, and secondary students payable within one year, as well as for term loans for tertiary students payable up to a maximum of three years, inclusive of one year grace period on the principal.

To avail of the loan, LandBank emphasized that parents and guardians/benefactors should have an established repayment capacity, credit history and good credit standing. Eligible students cannot be a current beneficiary of the Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access for Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017, or any scholarship program or privilege granted to honor students and should be of good moral character as certified by the school.

The program will be available only for school years 2021 to 2022.