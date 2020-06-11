LandBank releases P40B for UCT beneficiaries

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has released P40.6 billion in unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) as of March to beneficiary-households of the government’s social mitigation program under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train).

This is according to a statement from the Department of Finance that quoted LandBank President and Chief Executive Officer Cecilia Borromeo.

In her report to the Bureau of the Treasury, Borromeo was quoted to have said P22.22 billion sourced from the program’s funds under the 2018 national budget was released to 9,258,928 beneficiaries from March 2018 to March 2020.

The UCT fund under the 2018 budget totaled P24 billion, benefiting 10 million targeted households. Each received P2,400.

But Borromeo said P1.78 billion of the amount was yet to be released because the state-run lender was still waiting for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to submit the list of remaining beneficiaries under the UCT program that were yet to receive their subsidies.

Under last year’s national budget, LandBank released another P18.39 billion from July 2019 to March 2020 to 5,108,330 recipients. For 2019, each beneficiary-household received P3,600.

The bank would release the balance of P6.1 billion for the 2019 UCT program as soon as the DSWD submits the list of remaining recipients.

The UCTs were distributed to the beneficiaries either through their LanBank cash cards or over-the-counter payments in the lender’s branches or other accredited conduits, such as rural banks and cooperatives.

Recipients include beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program; social pensioners under the Senior Citizens Act; and other low-income households identified by the DSWD through its National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, also known as Listahanan.

“Under Train, up to 30 percent of the incremental revenues from the law is earmarked for social mitigation measures, such as the UCTs, while 70 percent is earmarked for President [Rodrigo] Duterte’s centerpiece program Build, Build, Build,” the Finance department explained, referring to the current administration’s ambitibious infrastructure driver.

As the law adjusted the excise taxes on fuel, it prompted the inclusion of the social mitigation program to ease the initial impact of the adjustments on the poorest 50 percent of the population, it said.