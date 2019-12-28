Landslide at Apayao road blocks access to 4 villages
TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A landslide at a national road in Marag Valley has blocked access to four villages of Luna town in Apayao province, a disaster response official said on Saturday.
Government crews have started clearing the road to open traffic to the villages of Marag, Kagandungan, Kalabingan, and Kalalukay, said Jomar Bragas, Luna disaster risk reduction management officer.
Also on Saturday, 150 people were evacuated to higher ground in the Pamplona town, Cagayan province, as heavy rains caused rivers there to swell. The town has been placed under a yellow alert.
