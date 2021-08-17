Landslide buries couple in Benguet

ITOGON, Benguet: A landslide buried a husband and wife on Tuesday morning in the mining town of Barangay Loacan here.

Itogon police identified the victims as Nestor Talangcag, 54, and his wife Maureen Talangcag, 57, who are both miners and residents of Beda, Loacan.

According to the police, the couple and their son were panning gold at the banks of the Antamok river when the accident occurred.

At 10:45 a.m., the side of the mountain in the area eroded and the couple were buried with soil. Their son managed to run and escape.

Search and retrieval operation is ongoing by personnel of Itogon Police, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and barangay officials. Some of the residents also joined the search.