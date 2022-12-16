Scientists discuss latest anti-aging research at the online conference hosted by LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab

Amorepacific R&I Center shares technology behind new LANEIGE product set to launch next year

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab held an international academic symposium dedicated to anti-aging on December 15th, 2022. Titled ‘Aging-Chain Targeting Technology: New Paradigm of Anti-aging,’ the webinar invited scientists from 10 regions around the world to share their latest research on skin anti-aging. The Amorepacific R&I Center participated with its latest research on RED flavonoid™, its new anti-aging ingredient that will be formulated into the new LANEIGE Perfect Renew Serum. The new LANEIGE product will launch in January next year.



LANEIGE Hosts International Academic Symposium on Anti-aging

Anna Park, a Principal Researcher at the Amorepacific R&I Center, presented on the ‘Innovative Technology Applied in Perfect Renew Serum.’ Park shared how the upcoming LANEIGE product innovatively combines three serums, each dedicated to anti-wrinkle, firming, and skin radiance, resulting in a formula that targets three specific anti-aging issues at once.

In addition, Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho from the KAIST Department of Bio and Brain Engineering shared his ongoing research into anti-aging and the latest findings with the presentation ‘Next-generation Anti-aging Research Using System Biology.’ Zhi Xiong, a Principal Researcher at the Amorepacific R&I Center Shanghai, shared his research on ‘Skin Aging Tracking and Lifestyle-affected Acceleration of Skin Aging.’ Yan Tian, Deputy Manager of People’s Liberation Army Air Force Medical Center, shared his research on the ‘Characteristics of Chinese Skin Aging and Cosmetics Efficacy Evaluation.’

Suh Byung-fhy, Director of the LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab and the moderator for this event, commented, “This global symposium was a meaningful opportunity to share discussions regarding the in-depth research progress related to skin aging. Amorepacific is excited to share the latest technological advancements we have made in skin anti-aging and will continue our research efforts to develop innovative solutions for customers worldwide.”

LANEIGE is a premium functional skincare brand that offers new beauty experiences. Since introducing its first anti-aging product in 1994, LANEIGE has been conducting constant research to find innovative anti-aging solutions. Established in 2021, the brand’s LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab focuses its research on modern people’s lifestyles and proposes solutions to skin concerns, offering pleasant beauty experiences. The lab conducts research to create various solutions by analyzing changing customer lifestyles based on big data and investigating their relationship with the skin.