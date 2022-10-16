Laneway Festival Adds The Jungle Giants to 2023 Lineup

The lineup for Laneway Festival‘s 2023 comeback has gotten bigger, with organisers announcing the addition of the Jungle Giants to next year’s bill. The Brisbane indie-pop group’s latest album Love Signs arrived in 2021, and they’ve been a regular staple on the festival circuit since – including a particularly memorable appearance at Splendour in the Grass earlier this year.

The Jungle Giants join international draws such as Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Finneas and Fontaines D.C., plus homegrown acts like Mallrat, Harvey Sutherland and The Lazy Eyes on the lineup. To coincide with the announcement, Laneway Festival will be going live with Jungle Giants frontman Sam Hales on Instagram tonight at 7PM AEDT for a chat.

The Jungle Giants Join Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers and More on Next Year’s Bill

Next year’s edition of Laneway Festival will kick off in late January at Albert Park in Auckland, before heading over to Australia for dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. Other artists set to perform as part of the festival include Fred again.., Girl in Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, 100 Gecs, Ross From Friends, The Beths, Yard Act, Adam Newling, Sycco, Tasman Keith and more.

Laneway Festival 2023 will mark the festival’s return, after events in 2021 and 2022 were both cancelled due to the pandemic. In February, when confirming Laneway would not go ahead this year, organisers teased that next year’s editions was “feeling like one of those very special Laneway lineups.” See next year’s lineup and dates below – tickets are sold out to Auckland but still available for all other cities here.

Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

The Jungle Giants

FINNEAS

Fontaines D.C.

Fred again..

Girl In Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

100 Gecs

Chaos In The CBD

Knucks

Mallrat

Ross From Friends

The Beths

Yard Act

Adam Newling

The Backseat Lovers

Harvey Sutherland

JACOTÉNE

jamesjamesjames

Logic1000

Sycco

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

Dates and Venues

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal , QLD

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal, NSW

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri, VIC

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk, WA

