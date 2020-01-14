Laneway Festival Announces 2020 After Parties

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 14, 2020
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is right around the corner, and with it all set to kick off in just a few weeks, the festival has announced official afterparties of each leg for you to keep things going.
On top of that, these afterparties are also being billed as ‘fun-raisers’ with each after party helping raise money towards bushfire relief.
While we don’t know after party lineups or ticketing details just yet, we do know that each after party will be taking place directly after the corresponding leg of the festival and we know where it’ll all be going down.
This year’s Laneway Festival is headlined by The 1975 and Charli XCX, and will also feature sets from Earl Sweatshirt, Ruel, Tones And I, G Flip, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and many more.
Check out all after party details, as well as festival details, below.
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 After Parties
Saturday, 1st February
Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane
Sunday, 2nd January
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Friday, 7th February
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Saturday, 8th February
The Night Cat, Melbourne
Sunday, 9th February
Freo Social, Fremantle
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup
The 1975
Charli XCX
Ruel
Earl Sweatshirt
Ocean Alley
DMA’s
J.I.D
Tones and I
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hockey Dad
Bbno$
The Chats
Mahalia (East Coast only)
Kaiit
Benee
Stella Donnelly
Fontaines D.C
Oliver Tree
Omar Apollo
Col3trane
Hatchie (East Coast only)
Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)
Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)
Pist Idiots
JessB (East Coast only)
George Alice (Adelaide only)
The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020
Saturday, 1st February
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 2nd February
The Domain, Sydney (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 7th February
Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 8th February
Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 9th February
Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)
Tickets: Official Website