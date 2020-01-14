Laneway Festival Announces 2020 After Parties

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 14, 2020

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is right around the corner, and with it all set to kick off in just a few weeks, the festival has announced official afterparties of each leg for you to keep things going.

On top of that, these afterparties are also being billed as ‘fun-raisers’ with each after party helping raise money towards bushfire relief.

While we don’t know after party lineups or ticketing details just yet, we do know that each after party will be taking place directly after the corresponding leg of the festival and we know where it’ll all be going down.

This year’s Laneway Festival is headlined by The 1975 and Charli XCX, and will also feature sets from Earl Sweatshirt, Ruel, Tones And I, G Flip, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and many more.

Check out all after party details, as well as festival details, below.

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 After Parties

Saturday, 1st February

Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

Sunday, 2nd January

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Friday, 7th February

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday, 8th February

The Night Cat, Melbourne

Sunday, 9th February

Freo Social, Fremantle

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup

The 1975

Charli XCX

Ruel

Earl Sweatshirt

Ocean Alley

DMA’s

J.I.D

Tones and I

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Hockey Dad

Bbno$

The Chats

Mahalia (East Coast only)

Kaiit

Benee

Stella Donnelly

Fontaines D.C

Oliver Tree

Omar Apollo

Col3trane

Hatchie (East Coast only)

Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)

Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)

Pist Idiots

JessB (East Coast only)

George Alice (Adelaide only)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

Saturday, 1st February

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 2nd February

The Domain, Sydney (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 7th February

Harts Mill, Port Adelaide (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th February

Footscray Park, Melbourne (16+)

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 9th February

Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle (16+)

Tickets: Official Website