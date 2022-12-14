Laneway Festival Reveals triple j Unearthed Winners for 2023 Edition

Laneway Festival‘s glorious comeback is getting closer on the horizon, with just over a month before the fest’s first events since 2020 get underway. Now, organisers have revealed the triple j Unearthed artists who’ll be opening proceedings at each of the five Australian legs of next year’s festival.

Indie-pop singer-songwriter FELIVAND will kick things off in Brisbane, with Abby Bella May performing at the Sydney leg. In Adelaide, post-punk sextet Coldwave will get the day started, while singer and producer PRICIE is on opening duties in Melbourne. Finally, Laneway Perth will be treated to Siobhan Cotchin.

PRICIE – ‘BIG GIRLS’

Laneway Festival will kick off Saturday, 4th February 2023 before continuing along to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. Headlining next year’s lineup are Haim and Joji – both of whom are exclusive to the festival – along with Phoebe Bridgers. Other international acts on the bill include FINNEAS, Fontaines D.C., Fred Again.., Girl in Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, Yard Act, Ross From Friends and 100 Gecs.

Closer to home, there’s also the likes of Mallrat, The Jungle Giants, Adam Newling, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes and Harvey Sutherland. Next year’s edition marks a return for Laneway Festival, after the pandemic meant both its 2021 and 2022 events were unable to go ahead. See the lineup for Laneway Festival 2023 along with dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale now.

Laneway Festival 2023 Lineup

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

The Jungle Giants

FINNEAS

Fontaines D.C.

Fred again..

Girl in Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

100 Gecs

Chaos in the CBB

Knucks

Mallrat

Ross From Friends

The Beths

Yard Act

Adam Newling

The Backseat Lovers

Harvey Sutherland

JACOTÉNE

jamesjamesjames

Logic1000

Sycco

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

Abby Bella May (Sydney only)

Coldwave (Adelaide only)

FELIVAND (Brisbane only)

PRICIE (Melbourne only)

Siobhan Cotchin (Perth only)

Dates and Venues

Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal

Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal

Friday, 10th February, 2023 – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna

Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk

