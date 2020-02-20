“Lani Misalucha looks back on her concert career: ‘Hindi ko alam na magiging singer pala ako’”

‘And The Story Begins’ performer Lani Misalucha looks forward to reuniting onstage with Ryan Cayabyab and Basil Valdez on February 28 and 29.

For her post-Valentine’s show offering this year, Lani Misalucha teams up with OPM A-listers Ryan Cayabyab and Basil Valdez in the And The Story Begins concert at the Newport Performing Arts theater on February 28 and 29. “This will be the first time na kaming tatlo magkakasama although we have worked together with maestro Ryan Cayabyab several times with some concerts and corporate shows. Si Mr. Basil Valdez the last time that we worked together was 20 years ago na ba yun? So ganun na katagal in a concert and sa America pa yun. I am very excited and looking forward to this concert dahil nga ito yung unang unang pagkakataon na magkakasama kaming tatlo. Sabi nga eh lahat ng bagay natataon o napapanahon so I guess this is the best time for the three of us and it’s the best time for the season,” she shared during their concert presscon at Resorts World Manila last February 19.

Dubbed as “Asia’s Nightingale,” Lani said she has always wanted to share the stage with the veteran artists and one day hopes to revive one of their classic OPM songs as well. “Oh yes, it is a dream concert. Definitely naman. Ibang klase ito dahil heavyweight ang aking kasama. Ang dream revival song ko siguro ‘Paraisong Parisukat.’ Ang hirap nun eh. Ang daming mahirap na tono dun sa totoo lang,” she admits.

The 50-year-old singer admitted she never expected to make a career out of singing professionally. “Accidental lang talaga yung sa akin. Hindi ko alam na magiging singer pala ako. I was already a mother of two. Talagang parang nailagay ako dito,” she added.