“Lani Misalucha loses hearing in right ear after suffering from bacterial meningitis”

Lani Misalucha revealed that she and her husband were rushed to the ICU last October.

Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha revealed that she suffered from bacterial meningitis leading to the total loss of hearing in her right ear.

According to website healthline.com, bacterial meningitis happens when certain types of bacteria “get in your bloodstream and travel to your brain and spinal cord to start an infection.”

Lani opened up about her condition on the show The Clash, as she explained her months-long absence from the program.

Lani shared that in October, she and her husband were rushed to the hospital because of body pain and headache.

The singer relayed that until now, they still experience recurring symptoms.

“Meron lang talaga kaming patuloy na nararamdaman which is ‘yung dizziness, and pagkahina ng pandinig. Para kang nasa ilalim ng tubig, muffled talaga and high pitch,” she explained.

Lani said that singing might not be for her anymore as hearing is one of the most essential aspects of being a singer.

“Hindi ko pa rin talaga ma-absorb na ito ‘yung nangyari. Paano ‘to, singer ako? Parang sinabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Okay, singing may not be for me anymore.'”

Turning emotional, Lani added, “But sabi ko okay lang, kung ito yung binigay na challenge then I’ll take the challenge.”