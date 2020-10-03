Lanzones saves abducted Zamboanga farmer from hunger

Triplitt was snatched on September 16 in Tapayanan village in Sirawai.

He, his wife and their child were on a motorcycle going home when flagged down by five armed men.

His wife and child managed to escape and reported the incident to authorities.

Triplitt said he lost his shoes when dragged by his abductors hence the long walk through the mountains was punishing.

‘Treated like an animal’

In a video posted online by Emedia radio, Triplitt showed his bruises, cuts and wounds on his legs, and on the soles of his feet.

“When exhausted, I stop due to gnawing pain on my feet, but they kick me, forcing me to walk. They treated me like an animal,” he recalled.

Triplitt said he was first kept in an area near a waterfall. Amid the pursuit operation by the Army and police, they have to walk even during the night to flee.

The military has sealed off sea routes in Sirawai to prevent his transfer to the Abu Sayyaf hideaways in Basilan or Sulu.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, government forces, through information forwarded by local residents, located them in Pisa Itom village, also in Sirawai town, said Major General Generoso Ponio, commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division.

Triplitt said he escaped amid a fierce gunfight.