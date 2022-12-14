Laos is Open and Simply Beautiful in Any SeasonLSB-PR3-Feature-Image.jpg

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 – With Laos reopening its borders after two years in May 2022, international tourists from all over have been visiting the country and providing an encouraging boost to its tourism industry. The buzz is so positive that Laos has even earned a coveted spot on National Geographic’s Best of the World list for 2023, so plan your trip and pack your bags.

While there is a unique charm to Laos in every season, one of the most popular times to visit is between October and March when the country experiences warm and dry weather. To luxuriate in even cooler weather during this time, one could also head to Northern Laos, where temperatures in villages surrounded by mountains might even require you to put on a jumper!

The dry season is especially conducive for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, exploring caves, tubing, kayaking, or taking a slow boat ride down a river as well.

From April to September, Laos experiences hot and humid weather thanks to the scorching sun and refreshing rainfall. However, the monsoon season is also a special time to witness nature take on a lush green color and resplendent waterfalls shroud nearby areas with a magical mist.

It is always advisable for tourists to prepare for the weather and embrace the Lao philosophy of bo pen yang, or “never mind”, should plans need to be adjusted.

Laos has festivals all year round so whether you visit in April, October, or any month in between, there will be majestic cultural festivals to enjoy.

