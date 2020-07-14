Lapid goes after ‘serial cancelers,’ pranksters preying on food delivery services

MANILA, Philippines — “Serial cancelers” and pranksters preying on food delivery services may soon end up behind bars if this Senate bill is enacted.

The penalties are being pushed in a measure filed by Sen. Lito Lapid seeking to impose a fine of as much as P100,000 and a prison term of up to six months on customers found guilty of repeatedly or arbitrarily canceling delivery orders.

Lapid, a member of the Senate public services committee, said online delivery services saw a sudden spike as people were forced to stay in their homes as part of safety regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

‘Risks’

But many food couriers of delivery services have been victimized by “no-show” or bogus customers, as well as those who cancel food orders that are already in transit.

“[D]elivery riders have recently been exposed to unjustified cancellation of orders or even to instances of ‘no-show’ customers despite the fact that they have already advanced or paid the ordered items,” Lapid said in his Senate Bill No. 1677.

“It’s unfortunate that delivery riders are being duped despite the risks they face to serve customers and earn a little.”

His bill would require delivery services to set up a reimbursement system that would make it easier for delivery riders to refund within one day the money they spent for canceled orders.

“To facilitate collection against canceling customers, this bill also requires the implementation of know-your-customer rules, which will entail the submission and verification of proof of identity and residential address subject to compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012,” Lapid said.

