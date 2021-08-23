Lapid tests positive for Covid-19

Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid is being treated at a hospital in Pampanga after testing positive for Covid-19, his chief of staff, Jericho Acedera, said on Monday.

“We wish to confirm that unfortunately, Pinuno (Lapid) tested positive in his Covid 19 RT-PCR test,” Acedera said.

He added that the senator had “mild to moderate” symptoms and has been confined at the Medical City Clark.

“We shall be reporting progress of his recovery when needed and as we get the news from his doctors,” Acedera said.

“We enjoin everyone to pray that his health and of all those infected continue to improve, and more importantly, for this pandemic to soon be over,” he added.