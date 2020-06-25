“Lara Quigaman flaunts baby bump 26 weeks into pregnancy”

Almost a month after she confirmed her third pregnancy, Lara Quigaman took to social media to show off her growing baby bump.

The beauty queen-actress, who is now 26 weeks pregnant, posted the photo on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 24.

In her caption, Lara opened up about the changes in her body since she got pregnant with her third baby.

“When you’re pregnant, you glow they said… Glow?! Glow with stretchmarks? My dark armpits and neck doesn’t seem to be glowing. ‘Yung double chin ko at braso, sure! Glowing with extra fat!” she said.

“Bakit yung iba ang ganda at payat at kinis pa rin? As moms we tend to compare ourselves with others and that causes us to feel insecure and then sad... Buti na lang atik-atik ang asawa ko, sinasabihan pa rin akong maganda at sexy kahit pumuputok na ako,” she continued.

“And thank God, He looks at our heart and not in our physical appearance and in His Eyes, we are beautiful and loved. Thank You Jesus… Cheer up Mamma!” she added.

She talked more about her experience over six months into her third pregnancy in her latest vlog entry “Pregnancy Real Talk,” uploaded also on Thursday.

[embedded content]

It was in April when Lara and her husband, actor Marco Alcaraz, first announced that they are expecting another child.

The celebrity couple, who have been married for almost eight years, have two sons, Noah and Tobias.