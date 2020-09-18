“Lara Quigaman gives birth to baby boy”

This is former Miss International Precious Lara Quigaman’s third child with actor Marco Alcaraz.

Lara Quigaman has given birth to her third child with husband Marco Alcaraz.

The actress and beauty queen introduced her newborn son, Moses Marc, through an Instagram post on Friday morning, September 18.

“Thank You Jesus for another undeserved gift… my heart is so full! My whole being overflows with gratitude and awe. You truly are a good good God!” she wrote.

Marco, for his part, shared a photo of his “brave wife” and their baby Moses as she thanked everyone who prayed for Lara’s safe pregnancy.

“Good morning to my brave wife Lara baby Moses. Mahal na mahal ko kayong 2. I’m sure excited na ang mga boys makita ang new teamate nila,” he wrote.

“Thank you sa lahat ng mga dasal niyo. Safe and healthy ang mag-ina ko. Thank you Lord Jesus for another blessing.”

Lara gave birth to their son via caesarean section at exactly 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Makati Medical Center.

Baby Moses shares the same birthday as his older brother, Tobias Nolan.

It was back in April when Lara and Marco first revealed that they are expecting their third child via a vlog.

The celebrity couple, who have been married for eight years, are already parents to two sons—Noah Lamar, 7, and Tobias Nolan, 2.