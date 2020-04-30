“Lara Quigaman pregnant with third child”

Beauty queen-actress Lara Quigaman is expecting another child.

Lara, with her husband Marco Alcaraz and their kids, Noah and Tobias, made the announcement via the first episode of their vlog channel, The Alcaraz, on Thursday morning, April 30.

[embedded content]

“Ito na po ang aming special guest,” said Lara in the video titled “The Surprise” as she gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

“18 weeks na ako today. Sana po na-surprise kayo katulad ng pagka-surprise namin, kasi ako po na-surprise talaga ako nang bonggang bongga,” she added.

The couple went on to share how grateful they are to have been granted another child, who they described as a “blessing.” They also took the opportunity to ask their fans to pray for Lara’s safe pregnancy.

“Alam po namin na ang dami daming nangyayari na hindi maganda ngayon sa paligid natin pero this is something talaga na we are truly grateful for. Kahit anong mangyari, we can always find something to thank God for,” said Lara.

“Humihingi rin kami ng prayers sa inyo kasi si Lara, ‘di pa siya nakakapunta sa hospital lately dahil sa mga nangyayari,” added Marco.

The Miss International 2005 titleholder is due to give birth on September.

She and Marco were married in a civil wedding in Canada in 2010. They tied the knot for a second time in a solemn ceremony in Tagaytay City in July 2012.