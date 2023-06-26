Larry Gadon appointed as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Larry Gadon, a lawyer suspended by the Supreme Court (SC) for his verbal assault on a journalist, has been appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation, said the Palace on Monday.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Gadon will work closely with government agencies and non-government organizations to address the roots of poverty.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Lorenzo ‘Larry’ G. Gadon as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation. His appointment reflects the government’s commitment to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by our nation,” said the PCO in a statement.

Gadon has been known to hurl curses and insults at different people and groups, including veteran reporter Raissa Robles in 2021.

Thus, the SC suspended Gadon over this incident. He had also hacked a disbarment case.

