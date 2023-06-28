Larry Gadon challenges Sen. Hontiveros to a ‘friendly’ debate

MANILA, Philippines — Following the opposition senator’s statement questioning his qualification, anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon challenged Sen. Risa Hontiveros to a “friendly” debate.

“I would like to have a friendly debate with her and exchange of ideas so that we can measure the quality of our intelligence,” Gadon said in a press conference in Quezon City.

“I want to have a conversation or debate with her, so we can compare notes kung sino ang mas may nalalaman sa amin (on who among us knows better),” Gadon added.

Hontiveros on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to reconsider the appointment of Gadon, stressing that the disbarred lawyer “holds neither title nor expertise to justify his appointment.”

In response to Hontiveros’ plea to the President, Gadon said: “Ang sagot ko diyan, mag-presidente muna siya para siya magkaroon siya ng power to appoint and remove officials.”

(My response to that is, she should become a president first so she would have the power to appoint and remove officials.)

Gadon’s appointment as the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation was made public by Malacañang on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court announced Gadon’s disbarment following remarks against reporter Raissa Robles, which the high court deemed to be “indisputably scandalous,” adding that “misogyny and sexism” has no place in the practice of law.

