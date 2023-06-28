Trending Now

Larry Gadon disbarred by Supreme Court over profane remarks at reporter

TopNews
admin

Larry Gadon disbarred by Supreme Court over profane remarks at reporter

MAY 11, 2018 Atty. Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon expresses his assessment of Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno’s Quo Warranto case in a press conference in Quezon City. INQUIRER PHOTO/ JAM STA ROSA

MANILA, Philippines —  Supreme Court unanimously voted to disbar anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon following profane remarks made against veteran reporter Raissa Robles.

“By a unanimous vote of 15-0, the Supreme Court En Banc resolved to disbar Atty. Lorenzo ‘Larry’ Gadon for his viral clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles,” said the SC Public Information Office on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follow Gadon’s new appointment as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation,

Gadon had already been previously suspended by the SC due to the same remarks against Robles.

FEATURED STORIES

This is a developing story.

RELATED STORIES

Gadon’s first project as anti-poverty czar? ‘BBM: Batang Busog, Malusog’

Larry Gadon appointed as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation

SC suspends Gadon, tells lawyer to explain why he should not be disbarred

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top