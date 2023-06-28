Larry Gadon disbarred by Supreme Court over profane remarks at reporter

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court unanimously voted to disbar anti-poverty czar Larry Gadon following profane remarks made against veteran reporter Raissa Robles.

“By a unanimous vote of 15-0, the Supreme Court En Banc resolved to disbar Atty. Lorenzo ‘Larry’ Gadon for his viral clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles,” said the SC Public Information Office on Wednesday.

This follow Gadon’s new appointment as Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation,

Gadon had already been previously suspended by the SC due to the same remarks against Robles.

This is a developing story.

