Larry Gadon says his appointment isn’t political accommodation: I have talent, skill

MANILA, Philippines — Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon on Wednesday denied that his appointment as anti-poverty czar is due to political accommodation, stressing that he has skill and capability fit for the position.

“No because I have a talent and I have a skill, I have the capability to help the president and to serve the public,” Gadon said in a press conference in Quezon City when asked to react to accusations of political accommodation.

“You could say that this is a political accommodation if I am totally unequipped with skills and capability,” he added.

Gadon said he is qualified for the post, as he touted his vast experience in several industries such as manufacturing, hotel and restaurant, healthcare administration, realty and development, and construction.

A staunch supporter of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Gadon was appointed as the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation as announced by Malacañang on Monday.

Gadon was even disbarred by the Supreme Court on Wednesday due to his remarks against South China Morning Post’s Manila correspondent Raissa Robles, who is critical of Marcos.

