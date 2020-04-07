Las Piñas coronavirus cases jump to 45

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Las Piñas recorded three additional confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, with the total cases now at 45 as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Of the said number, four succumbed to the disease, while 10 managed to recover.

Previously, the local government recorded 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, there were 56 patients considered as persons under investigation (PUI) for the disease, while 294 patients were listed as persons under monitoring (PUM)

One can be regarded as a PUI if he/she has a history of travel to a country where local transmission of COVID-19 was recorded and is symptomatic.

A PUM is someone who has a history of travel but is asymptomatic, meaning he/she has not shown signs of respiratory illness, dry cough, or fever.

Currently, there are 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health on Monday.

Total fatalities due to the disease reached 163, while recoveries were at 73.

