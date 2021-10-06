Las Piñas Mayor Aguilar files CoC for reelection

FILE – Las Piñas city first lady Imelda ‘Mel’ Tobias Aguilar filed today (Oct. 14) her certificate of candidacy (COC) to run as mayor next year as her husband, incumbent Mayor Vergel ‘Nene’ Aguilar (2nd, left), is serving his last term in office. Mrs. Aguilar vows to ensure unhampered social services, environment protection and good governance, particularly empowering women and provide free and quality education for all. Her daughters (from left) April Aguilar Neri, Alelee A. Andanar, Dr. Aivee A. Teo (not in photo) and Ann Virgil joined her at the Comelec Las Piñas office. PHOTO COURTESY FROM LAS PINAS WEBSITE/FILE PHOTO

LAS PINAS Mayor Imelda “Mel” Aguilar, who is seeking her third and last term of office as the city's chief executive, filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in the city on Wednesday morning, according to its public information office (PIO).

Aguilar was joined by her daughter, April Aguilar-Nery, who is also vying for her second term as city vice-mayor and city councilors who are members of the team.

Those who also filed their CoCs from District 1 are Councilors Filemon Aguilar, Oscar Pena, Alfredo Miranda, Florante Dela Cruz, Julio Balanag and Rex Hanz Riguera together with District 2 Councilors Lord Linley Aguilar, Luis Bustamante, Danilo V. Hernandez, Ruben Ramos, Ignacio Sunga and Luis Fernando Riguerra.

The team “Tuloy ang Serbisyo” will be running under the banner of the Nacionalista Party (NP).

Aguilar in a statement said she was inspired by the legacy left by her late husband former local chief executive Vergel “Nene” Aguilar adding that she also wanted to give better services to the Las Piñeros despite the effects brought by the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Given the chance to be re-elected for the third time, I will pursue the programs and services which I have already started that will benefit my constituents who deserve nothing less from the local government,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said “Tuloy ang Serbisyo” embodies the testament that reflects the desire of every Las Piñeros for a sustained, much better life.

The mayor added the Covid-19 pandemic will not be a hindrance to the platform of the “Tuloy ang Serbisyo” team that guarantees to sustain and make identified services more accessible and available to the people.

“Making education more accessible for every resident, as well as sustain the drive for clean and green environment to preserve nature and save the city in particular and the country in general, are some of the services that are free, quality, people-centered and also an expression of good governance,” said Aguilar.

“Likewise, ensuring medical and health services with maternal and child care; make available livelihood opportunities for a better life; efficiency and transparency in governance; maintain community developments and support for informal settlers; uphold a proactive stance to guarantee peace and security for the people in the city and promoting/strengthening of cultural heritage to preserve identity of Las Piñeros as people completes the list of an expression of good governance,” she added.