Las Piñas school graduates to receive P1k cash assistance

MANILA, Philippines — Graduating students of Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar Memorial College (DFCAM) will receive P1,000 worth financial aid to cope with the economic effects of coronavirus disease pandemic, city government said Tuesday.

In a statement, the city government said former city Mayor Vergel ‘Nene’ Aguilar donated P11 million worth of cash aid to the school which will be distributed to 11,000 graduates.

“Naturn-over na po natin kay Officer-in-Charge Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Joel Torrecampo ang P11-milyong pisong cash assistance na donasyon ni dating Mayor Vergel ‘Nene’ Aguilar para sa 11,000 na Graduating Students (Public Elementary, Public Senior High School at DFCAMCLP Graduates para sa SY 2019-2020) ng ating lungsod,” read the statement from the city’s official Facebook page.

(We turned over the P11 million cash assistance to Officer-in-Charge Schools Division Superintendent, Dr. Joel Torrecampo which was donated by former Mayor Vergel ‘Nene’ Aguilar for 11,000 graduating students — public elementary, Public Senior High School at DFCAMCLP Graduates— for the school year 2019-2020 of our city)

Graduates will get the cash aid on June 4, the city government said. For queries about the distribution, graduates must coordinate with their class advisers.

