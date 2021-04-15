Last Dinosaurs And Dear Seattle Are Playing A Free Brisbane Gig This Month For ‘LIVE AT LAST’ Concert Series

Earlier this week it was announced that Hockey Dad would be performing a free show at Frankie’s Pizza in Sydney at the end of the month as part of LIVE AT LAST, a new concert series by Secret Sounds and Jack Daniel’s.

The series is set to host free and intimate shows in some beloved yet cozy venues throughout Australia, with bands and acts playing that haven’t played venues so small in some time.

Now it’s Brisbane’s turn – indie-pop stalwarts Last Dinosaurs and rockers Dear Seattle will be uniting to perform at the Triffid on Wednesday, 28th April. Given the limited capacity, you’ll need to enter for the chance to win tickets – you can register your interest here.

Last Dinosaurs’ output has been fairly sporadic since latest album Yumeno Garden back in 2018. They did return last year with latest single ‘Flying’, (which we premiered here at Music Feeds). That track saw the band distinctly turn away from their usual indie rock roots, drawing heavily on French house and 90s nu-disco influences.

Dear Seattle, meanwhile, released their debut album Don’t Let Go back in 2019.

