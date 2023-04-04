Lastlings Announce 2023 Australian Headline Tour

Dance duo Lastlings have announced an Australian tour in support of their forthcoming album Perfect World. The tour will kick off on Friday, 30 June at the Forum in Melbourne and move through Brisbane and Sydney before finishing up over in Perth on Saturday, 15th July.

They’ll be joined at all tour stops by Forest Claudette, who broke through in 2022 on the back of his debut EP The Year Of February. See all dates and ticketing details below.

Lastlings: ‘Noise’

[embedded content]

Perfect World, which will arrive on Friday, 23rd June, is the follow-up to Lastling’s acclaimed 2020 debut First Contact. They released a new cut from the record last week, titled ‘Noise’. As the duo – siblings Amy and Josh Dowdle – tell it, the song was initially inspired by a First Contact cut called ‘No Time’.

“I really liked the playfulness and the call-and-response elements of ‘No Time’ so I tried to build on that in ‘Noise’,” Josh said in a statement. “We wanted to have a moment in the song that people would listen to and feel equal parts surprised, euphoric and like all the weight of the world had been lifted off their shoulders.”

Lyrically, the song is about reflecting on an old relationship, and having someone to dance with. “The good memories. Talking late at night. Going to raves together. Dancing. All the arguing and making up. All the… Noise,” said Amy.

Lastlings Perfect World Tour 2023

Friday, 30th June – Forum, Melbourne/Naarm

Saturday, 1st July – Princess Theatre, Brisbane/Meanjin

Saturday, 8th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney/Eora

Saturday, 15th July – Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth/Boorloo

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 5th April. You’ll need to register here to access tickets.

Further Reading

Lastlings Announce New Album ‘Perfect World’, Share New Single

Forest Claudette: “I Wanted It To Be Cool and Beautiful”

Watch Lastlings Transform Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ Into A Club-Ready Banger