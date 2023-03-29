Lastlings Announce New Album ‘Perfect World’, Share New Single

Electronica duo Lastlings have announced their second album, Perfect World. The follow-up to 2020 debut First Contact will land Friday, 23rd June via Liberation and Rose Avenue. Pre-orders are available here. To coincide, the band – siblings Amy and Josh Dowdle – have shared new single ‘Noise’. “One night I was dancing around my room to really loud 80s music, it was just after the lockdowns had finished and things were starting to feel normal,” Amy Dowdle says of the song’s lyrical inspiration.

“I turned off the music before leaving to get groceries and I realised how quiet it was. In that silence, I started to think back on having someone around and someone to dance with. Noise is about reminiscing on an old relationship. The good memories. Talking late at night. Going to raves together. Dancing. All the arguing and making up. All the… Noise.”

Lastlings – ‘Noise’

[embedded content]

In his own statement, Josh Dowdle added that the song’s production was inspired in part by First Contact cut ‘No Time’. “I really liked the playfulness and the call-and-response elements of ‘No Time’ so I tried to build on that in ‘Noise’. We wanted to have a moment in the song that people would listen to and feel equal parts surprised, euphoric and like all the weight of the world had been lifted off their shoulders.”

‘Noise’ is the third single the duo have released from Perfect World. They first previewed it in October of last year with ‘Get What You Want’, and then again with ‘Holding Me Like Water’ in January.

