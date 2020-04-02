“Late actor Menggie Cobarrubias tests positive for COVID-19”

Late veteran actor Domingo “Menggie” Cobarrubias had died of COVID-19, as test results released five days after his death revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Late veteran actor Domingo “Menggie” Cobarrubias had died of COVID-19, as test results released five days after his death revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This as confirmed by his wife, Gina Cobarrubias, who on Tuesday, March 31, finally received the official COVID-19 test result of Menggie, released by St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City in Taguig.

Menggie died aged 66 on Thursday, March 26, after experiencing body pain, shortness of breath, and a decrease in his platelet count, all of which were initially thought to be symptoms of a dengue.

Menggie began his acting career in theater as Guronggurong in “The Heart of Emptiness in Black” in 1974. He then went on to star on television and in the big screen, having appeared in over 100 productions, including classic films “Sakada” (1976), “Mga Uod at Rosas” (1982), “Sabado Nights” (1996), and “Mano Po” (2002).

Among his recent shows include “ Make It With You ” and “The Killer Bride,” as well as films “Just A Stranger,” “Eerie,” “Signal Rock” at “Mauban.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Cobarrubias, 65, is currently confined at the New Era Hospital in Quezon City and is awaiting her results after taking the COVID-19 test last Saturday, March 28.

“I ask for your prayers at this time,” she said.