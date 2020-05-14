Late bargain-hunting pulls up bourse

Local shares ended their two-day losing streak on Thursday after investors hunted for bargains before trading closed.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) inched up by 0.51 percent or 28.45 points to close at its intraday high of 5,654.70, while the wider All shares improved by 0.26 percent or 8.67 points to finish at 3,408.65.

The “market rebounded at closing on last-minute bargain hunting, [particularly in] heavyweight issues, as it [traded lower during the] session on a below-average value turnover of only P3.77 billion,” Diversified Securities Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan said.

AAA Equities Research Head Christopher Mangun said the PSEi began lower as “markets in the West suffered losses” in the previous trading session.

“It traded sideways toward the end of the trading session with a huge spike of buying, which nobody expected at the run-off period, which allowed it to close 1.8-percent higher from its low today,” he added.

“Investors parked funds into the Philippine market as investors grappled with [the] downbeat remarks from Powell, along with worries over the market’s valuation,” Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan said, referring to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. (see related story in this page)

The US central bank chief’s remarks that a sustained recession is possible as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic sent Wall Street lower. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 2.17 percent, 1.75 percent and 1.55 percent, respectively.

Asian markets also declined. Tokyo was down 1.74 percent, Shanghai slipped by 0.96 percent, Hong Kong lost 1.45 percent, Seoul shed 0.8 percent, Jakarta slid by 0.89 percent, Singapore fell by 1.8 percent, Bangkok dropped by 1.16 percent and Ho Chi Minh dipped by 0.22 percent.

In Manila, most sectors finished in the green, with property leading at 3.25 percent. Financials and holding firms, meanwhile, slid 0.97 percent and 0.74 percent, respectively.

Total volume turnover was at 1.005 billion shares, valued at P3.77 billion.

Decliners led advancers, 114 to 56, while 53 securities remained unchanged.