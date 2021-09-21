Late-day buying boosts PH stocks

LATE-day buying enabled the local bourse to close with slight gains on Tuesday despite worries over China’s property market at intraday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index added 0.34 percent, or 23.30 points, to 6,881.20, while the wider All Shares inched down by 0.03 percent, or 1.34 points, to end at 4,264.99.

The market opened at 6,794.13 and fell to a day low of 6,779.19 while it reached a high of 6,890.97.

Japhet Tantiangco, Philstocks Financial Inc. senior research analyst, said late-day buying buoyed the main index higher.

“Intraday, the local bourse fell to as low as 6,779.19 due to the negative spillovers from worries over China’s property market, in particular, the China Evergrande Group,” he noted.

Tantiangco added the investors also took advantage of the market’s previous back-to-back decline, which led to a positive close.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director, likewise said investors bought Philippine shares, which are “perceived to have less exposure to China Evergrande’s debt crisis that rocked Wall Street overnight.”



