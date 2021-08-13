Latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, NTF COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and AstraZeneca Country President Lotis Ramin during the arrival of the second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines procured by the private sector under Go Negosyo’s ‘A Dose of Hope’ program.

AFTER receiving two million doses of Sinovac vaccine on Thursday, the Philippines received the latest batch of 578,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this Friday.

China Airlines flight C1701 carried the AstraZeneca doses, which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 9:04 a.m.

The 15,000 doses of Sputnik V component 2 is expected to arrive around 4:50 p.m. via Qatar Airways at the NAIA.

On Sunday afternoon, 469,200 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive in Manila via Singapore Airlines.

The latest batch of doses will be delivered to PharmaServ Express in Marikina for packaging and temporary storage. The vaccines will be distributed to various parts of the country, especially to areas with high numbers of Delta variant cases.

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) at the NAIA pre-cleared the AstraZeneca doses before these were released. The immediate facilitation of essential goods such as Covid-19 vaccines is part of the bureau’s support of the vaccination program of the national government.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion and other Health department officials welcomed the arrival of the AstraZeneca doses.