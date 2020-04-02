Latest patient brings number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu to 29

CEBU CITY — Another patient in Cebu City tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Cebu to 29.

In its latest report released on Thursday evening, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said the new case involved a 42-year-old man with mild symptoms and is on strict home isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of Cebu, four cases were reported in Negros Oriental and one in Bohol Province.

On the other hand, four patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Cebu, said DOH-7 Director Jaime Bernadas in a statement released to local media. This brings the total number of recoveries to six in Cebu.

FEATURED STORIES

“The slow increase in the detected positive cases of COVID-19 should not be taken as a sign of success of our containment measures,” said Bernadas in a statement released to the media.

“However, the increasing number of confirmed patients that have recovered gives us hope that COVID-19 is manageable.”

As of April 2, a total of 80 tests were conducted at the sub-national laboratory at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. At least 79 tests yielded negative for the COVID-19.

In a press conference, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia said there are a total of 9,111 Persons Under Monitoring in the entire Province and 9 Persons Under Investigation.

There are also 1,475 people that have completed their 14-day mandatory home quarantine from the different towns and cities of Cebu Province.

Edited by JPV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ