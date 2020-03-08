Latin America’s first coronavirus fatality is in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A 64-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus Saturday in Argentina, authorities said, making him Latin America’s first fatality in the global epidemic.

The Buenos Aires man had returned from Europe on February 25, Argentina’s health ministry said in a statement, without specifying which country or countries he had visited.

ADVERTISEMENT

He became ill on February 28 with a fever, cough and sore throat and sought medical care on March 4. The patient was hospitalized in intensive care and required machine-assisted breathing, the statement said.

The man had underlying health issues including diabetes, hypertension, chronic bronchitis and kidney problems.

FEATURED STORIES

Argentina has reported another eight cases of coronavirus.

The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 100,000 with 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ