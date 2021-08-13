Launch of Cakap Teacher Academy, Solution to Accelerate Teacher Competence in Digital Learning

Committed to generating solutions in increasing the quality of the education in Indonesia , Cakap has empowered more than 1.5 million of students and more than 1000 local and international teachers of various educational and professional backgrounds .

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cakap, the pioneer of online learning platform in Indonesia, launched a teaching training program through online platform, Cakap Teacher Academy. One of the leading edtech acknowledged the crucial role and the importance of teaching skills in digital learning in the development of education. The program is designed as a complete end-to-end digital platform solution to empower educators across the region, through training and certification, self-development and employment in the Cakap ecosystem in order to elevate their lives. This also aims to empower Indonesian teachers to contribute to the human resource development goal of Republic Indonesia. It initially starts from language teaching and plans to expand into more various training and skills development in the future.



The Launching of Cakap Teacher Academy on August 12th, 2021

Tomy Yunus, CEO and Co-Founder Cakap, explained “We acknowledge the importance of having foreign language proficiency nowadays, as a passport to become part of global citizenship and in facing the world that has become more digital and global. We believe that the principle of improving education in Indonesia must be carried out as a whole, not only for students but also teachers as well. Today, Cakap presents the Cakap Teacher Academy as a solution to accelerate English teachers competency in digital learning.”

“We are committed to improving the competence of our students and teachers, which can also be reflected by Cakap’s achievements, which have empowered around 1.5 million students and more than 1000 Glocal (Global and Local) teachers of various educational and professional backgrounds . These teachers are located in Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, South Africa and many more will later become the instructors of the prospective Cakap Teacher Academy participants.” added Tomy in his opening remarks during the launch.



“Indonesia is currently facing several challenges in the educational system, including the teacher supply as well as the digital learning adaptation and transition. This is backed up by the statistics which shows that from 2019 until 2020, Indonesia has had 2.7 million teachers, a number that is far from the number of Indonesians students which are 45.5 million. Therefore, it is such great news for Indonesia that Cakap has created a program that can expand the opportunities for people to become world-class teachers. We hope that the Cakap Teacher Academy program can also become a forum for teachers to enhance their digital learning skills.” said Billy Mambrasar, a Special Staff to the President of Indonesia and CEO of Kitong Bisa Foundation, a foundation that runs in the field of informal education who joined the discussion of program launch.

Yoshua Yanottama, Cakap’s Senior Education Manager explained “The cutting-edge learning system will be the key part of the curriculum in our program. This program will deliver two core competencies, communicative teaching techniques and technological utilization through Cakap interactive self-paced learning platform. The curriculum is derived from 6+years of online teaching experience of Cakap which is a combination of the best practices in language teaching. Because of that, this program will be relevant for those who are just about to start becoming a teacher as well as those who are experienced but want to renew their teaching skills.”

Furthermore, Cakap Teacher Academy is a scholarship program and is for all educators from various backgrounds who have an interest in teaching online. Cakap has seen the opportunity to increase the score of Indonesia’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2024, which will assess the effectiveness of language teaching and learning around the world. Aside from strengthening teacher competence, the program brings broader positive impact, such as accessibility to training for employment opportunities. The participants in this program will be awarded with a certification acknowledged by the National Professional Certification Board (BNSP). At the end of the program, the graduates of Cakap Teacher Academy will have the opportunity to be recruited as Mitra Cakap, providing opportunities for local communities to earn 3x than the average teacher income.

“With this training for English teachers, more and more people are getting access to learn English together with qualified instructors who understand how to teach in an online system. In the industry of tourism and creative economy, it is also possible to bridge the needs of MSME tourism sector actors so that they can learn English well with teachers who are also a graduate of Cakap Teacher Academy. Many MSME tourism sector players, such as tour guides, need good English guidance.“ stated Jemmy Alexander, S.E.,M.M.Par, Head of Education Sub Directorate II, Directorate of Human Resources Development of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy in Indonesia.

This program launch was attended by Marissa Anita, an actor, journalist, and also a foreign language enthusiast. Marissa shared her story about her passion for foreign languages, especially English, as well as the profession she took as an English teacher prior to her career in the entertainment world. She said “Particularly in English, with more and more Indonesians who can speak English, more and more Indonesian individuals can compete in the global arena.“

“Hopefully Cakap Teacher Academy can help provide online teaching training which is very useful for teachers, especially in this new condition. Hopefully this program can help improve the quality of teachers throughout Indonesia equally. This is a task for many parties, but I am happy to hear that Cakap is a part of this good and noble movement. I have always, now and will always believe. When our young generation learns from quality teachers, the younger generation will become quality individuals too, making wise decisions that have a good impact on themselves and those around them.” added Marissa.

To commemorate Indonesia’s Independence, Cakap will also officially open Cakap Teachers Academy’s recruitment on the 17th of August 2021. The first batch of teachers will be guided, trained and certified by October 2021. As this is a continuous program, the recruitment processes will proceed along with the new batch. Check the details of the program https://cakap.com/en/cakap-teacher-academy-en/

