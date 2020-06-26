Launch of debt papers eyed in H2

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) looks to launch its maiden debt paper offering within the next six months as it is scheduled to sign an agreement on the securities with the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) next week.

“We sounded out the market on several occasions, and in February we continued to get healthy interest for the issuance of the securities of the BSP, and we expect [to] be issuing such securities in the second half of the year,” BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said in a briefing on Thursday.

The central bank’s authority to issue negotiable certificates of indebtedness, even in normal times, was restored by Republic Act 11211. Signed into law in February last year, RA 11211 amended RA 7653, or the “New Central Bank Act of 1993.”

Prior to the amendment, BSP debt offerings were only allowed in cases of extraordinary price movements.

Dakila did not elaborate further on the securities, but said their volume would have to be considered in line with the Bangko Sentral’s interest rate corridor system and liquidity forecasts.

“It [would] depend most definitely on our assessment of how much liquidity has to be absorbed and whether there is some tightness in market conditions that needs to be considered,” he added.

Dennis Lapid, director for the BSP’s Department of Economic Research, said “conversations with counterparties in the market also suggests a greater appetite for the longer tenors.”

The amended BSP charter says “the Monetary Board shall determine the interest rates, maturities and other characteristics of said obligations of the Bangko Sentral, and may, if it deems it advisable, denominate the obligations in gold or foreign currencies.”

In an advisory, the Bangko Sentral said the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the monetary authority and the Treasury would be on July 1.