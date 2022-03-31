Launch of the IX Crypto Spot Price Index Seriesixasiaindex-logo.jpg

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks.

IX Asia Indexes launched the award winning ixCrypto Index (IXCI) in 2018, followed by two new Indexes ixBitcoin (IXBI) and ixEthereum (IXEI) Index to complete the ixCrypto Index Series in early 2021. They are currently available in 85 countries via Nasdaq and IX Asia Indexes Company data feed to Bloomberg, Reuters, banks institutions and information vendors. Real time index is disseminated every 15 second interval from Hong Kong Time 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. An index advisory committee with representation from different industries to ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations.

For more information on data dissemination and product licensing, please visit

www.ix-index.com or contact [email protected]

About IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee

To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet at least quarterly to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

Webpage:

https://ix-index.com/committee.html

