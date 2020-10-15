Launching the AOC Masters Tournament for VALORANT – join the actionAOC-Logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Epic esports event will see teams pitting their skills against each other to capture the regional final prize pool of US$40,000 up for grabs in the grand final set for December

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2020 – AOC, a world leader in gaming monitors*, is launching the ‘AOC Masters Tournament’, an exciting online esports tournament aimed at Asia’s fast-growing gaming community and fanbase.

The AOC Masters Tournament will see VALORANT teams drawn from across Asia, with entrants from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, pitting their skills against each other to gain access to the grand final, set for December 2020.

AOC: the world’s most popular gaming brand

AOC designs and creates award-winning top-performing monitors used by millions of loyal customers in over 120 countries. AOC has a large and loyal fanbase in the global gaming community, and its laser focus on the needs of gamers of all levels resulted in AOC-branded monitors capturing the No. 1 global slot for gaming-monitor in 2019.*

By hosting the online tournament, AOC repaying its customers’ devotion by delivering a legendary tournament where play, watch and win is the name of the game drawing in gamers and viewers in the spirit of a unified global gaming community.

Rising to the AOC Masters challenge in 2020

AOC is calling entrants from across the region to register on local AOC official websites during September and October to be a part of the action in the qualifier rounds. November will see the action shift into the exciting group phases where even underdogs can still come out on top as rounds can be won with budget weaponry, and teams who communicate well will thrive.

Teams will compete in VALORANT, a hot new entrant in the fast-growth world of esports from Riot Games Inc, developer of the ever popular ‘League of Legends’. VALORANT’s slick design as a deeply tactical FPS has led to its meteoric rise on Twitch, already attracting a near-record 1.73 million viewers.

Reaching a wide audience keen to see who will be victorious

All the action will be broadcast online via multichannel livestreams, utilising Twitch, the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers, as the main live broadcast channel, and additional broadcasts on YouTube and Facebook. Backed up with social media promotional updates from enthusiasts and KOLs on sites such as Instagram and Twitter, AOC is aiming to make its mark with this exciting new tournament.

By December, the teams of five will be competing across a series of finely-tuned VALORANT maps, while trading abilities and peeking around corners with weapons that reward accurate fire over spray-and-pray to see who will be crowned the ‘AOC Master team’.

To battle to success in this competitive tournament, gamers will need to exploit every advantage to beat off the competition, and fast, lag-free models from AOC’s G2 and Agon product lines are examples of monitors designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, and give players a competitive edge.

Supporting the competitive part of gaming, AOC sponsors a variety of tournaments across the globe to help nurture esports and push the best players in the world to their absolute limits. AOC has, for example, held the APAC Cybercafe Tournament for the highly popular PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) game. AOC has also partnered with the world’s most competitive esports teams and organizers, including the IeSF and the G2 Esports club, as well as the highly regarded and successful esports team RNG, to further develop superb products and to reach out and meet the needs of this unique audience. AOC is now the world leader in gaming monitors, according to figures from market analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC).*

* IDC’s Quarterly Gaming Tracker for 2019Q4