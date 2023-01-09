LAUNDRYBAR CONTINUES TO EXPAND, LAUNCHES A MODERN TWO-IN-ONE WASHER/DRYER SELF-SERVICE MACHINE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — City Coin Laundry Sdn. Bhd. (Laundrybar) has further expanded its integrated laundry services with the launch of two latest self-service laundry machines specially customized to consumers’ needs intended to save everyone’s time as they patronize its upgraded services with improvised added value.



City Coin Laundry Sdn Bhd, Pemenang Francaisor Antarabangsa Terbaik (Asia Pasifik)

City Coin Group Managing Director Paul Ang officially announced the new arrival of its two innovative modern two-in-one combo machines, known as IPSO from the United States and TOSEI from Japan.

During its recent event, Paul highlighted that Laundrybar is fully committed to continuing its service excellence in accordance with the current trends and offering innovative solutions in providing the best self-service launderette in Malaysia.

“In conjunction with this auspicious day, I would like to introduce two latest modern self-service Combo washing machines that save more time and space due to their -ideal function uniquely designated all-in-one washer-dryer machine.

“Comparatively to the previous existing machines, this newly invented machine saves a lot on operation cost seeing less gas consumption up to 21% percent. With this unique selling proposition feature, it would be an added advantage for Laundrybar to be solely appointed as the exclusive distributor of these two latest branded self-service machines,” as he explains to the Press after the launch of the New Era of Modern Self-Service that was concurrently held in conjunction with City Coin’s Gala Night Dinner Group in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Paul foresees profitable growth in this new venture and encourages franchisees to take this opportunity to promote to the community the newly upgraded services avail to the customers with the presence of these time-saving modern machines that work efficiently especially during peak hours, adding to its other beneficial offers.

“Although we see a low number of self-service machine users in Malaysia, presumably around five percent of the local market penetration, there’s a huge market opportunity for this service as it marks potential growth and has consistently expanded greater than in other countries such as Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.

“Henceforth, we must be proud of this achievement, especially being recognized as the first and the only brand (Laundrybar) that has been expanding the franchise successfully in the overseas market which has currently established 200 branches,” he added.

At the same time, Paul also expressed his appreciation to all the franchise holders who continue to trust and remain loyal to this brand.

“We all earn the credit from this hustle and tonight is finally the moment to celebrate this victory and extend our appreciation for the continuous efforts to all those parties involved. Thank you and we hope for your continued support!”.

The Gala Night Dinner City Coin Group was attended by a total of 300 franchise holders. The President of the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) Dato’ Dr Radzali, Acting Chief Executive Officer of PERNAS Mazlan Ibrahim, and TOSEI representative, Masakazu Nomura are among the distinguished guests that were present at the event.