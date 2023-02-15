LAUNDRYBAR MUDARABAH INVESTMENT SCHEME CONTINUES TO RECORD RETURNS CONSISTENTLY FOR THE YEAR 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LAUNDRYBAR’S Mudarabah Investment Scheme in 2022 continues to deliver consistent investment returns even after facing challenges from the previous COVID-19 pandemic.



Investors of the Laundrybar Mudarabah Investment Scheme have continued to trust in the scheme and receive a high return on investment for the year 2022.

As per the statement released by Laundrybar, investors received a return of 8.0% and an added bonus of 0.5%.

Laundrybar prides itself on consistently delivering high returns on investment and has paid at least 8.0% along with a 0.5% bonus since 2019.

The company is excited to announce even better interim results for 2022.

The positive return on investment is a result of the hard work and dedication of all parties involved.

The Managing Director of Laundrybar Group, Paul Ang, announced the interim result of 8.0% and the added bonus of 0.5% as a special thank you to the investors for their continued support.

The announcement was made in a ceremony to celebrate 80 investors of the Laundrybar Mudarabah Scheme at Dorsett Hartamas on February 11th, 2023 by the Managing Director Laundrybar Group, Paul Ang.

The Laundrybar Mudarabah Investment Scheme has recorded a consistent return since its introduction in 2019, starting with a benchmark return of 8.0% and a bonus of 0.5%.

RECORD RETURN ON INVESTMENT:

2019 : 8% + Bonus 0.5%

2020 : 8% + Bonus 0.5%

2021 : 8% + Bonus 0.5%

2022 : 8% + Bonus 0.5%