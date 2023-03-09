Laura Jean Announces ‘Amateurs’ Concert Film Screenings and Q&As

Singer-songwriter Laura Jean has announced a concert film based around her latest album Amateurs, filmed at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park across the summer of 2021 and 2022, will screen for one night only at three Australian cinemas.

The concert film, directed by Jasmin Tarasin, contains a live version of Amateurs performed with a full band and string section. Laura Jean will hold screenings at Melbourne’s Thornbury Picture House and Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema in April, and Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal in June. Each will also feature a Q&A and Jean and director Tarasin.

In addition to the full-band performances of each song, the 46-minute Amateurs concert film contains an introduction to each song by Laura Jean. Announcing the screenings on Instagram earlier today, the singer-songwriter added: “Who knows, I might even get up and sing a couple of acoustic songs too.” Find dates and ticketing details below.

Amateurs, Laura Jean’s sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s Devotion, arrived back in November last year after being previewed with singles ‘Teenager Again’, ‘Too Much to Do’ and ‘A Funny Thing Happened’.

“How do I talk about this intense kid? She’s weird, generous, loving, brilliant,” Laura Jean said said of Amateurs when announcing the album last year. “She’s the tragicomedy of being a 40 year old songwriter in Australia.”

Since then, Laura Jean has toured in support of Amateurs, wrapping up the run with a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre last month. The album was also included in the shortlist for this year’s Australian Music Prize.

Laura Jean Amateurs Concert Film Screening and Q&As

Tuesday, 11th April – Thornbury Picture House, Melbourne

Thursday, 13th April – Golden Age Cinema, Sydney

Sunday, 4th June – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

