Laura Jean Releases New Single, ‘A Funny Thing Happened’

Sydney-based musician Laura Jean has given fans another preview of her forthcoming album with new single ‘A Funny Thing Happened’. The new track will join ‘Too Much To Do’ and ‘Teenager Again’ on her long-awaited new album, Amateurs, which is scheduled for arrival on Friday, 4th November.

A warm and inviting piece of ethereal indie-rock, ‘A Funny Thing Happened’ sees Jean leaning into the titular theme of her record, reflecting on her mother’s experience with amateur musical theatre while speaking to the idea of unrealised dreams. The track also comes accompanied by a music video featuring the directorial talents of Nina Renee.

Laura Jean – ‘A Funny Thing Happened’

“My mum started doing amateur musical theatre when I was about five. All she wanted was to be a singer. She is a nurse and I became the singer,” Jean recalled in a statement. “I wonder about the dreams we have for our life and how many of them are passed down genetically and how many stem from our upbringing. What happens to a dream when you turn away from it? When you have a kid?

“This song is abstract with snapshots of different scenes that are somehow related,” she added. “I put in a moment from my childhood when mum got her first part, I’ll never forget her coming home from her audition screaming ‘I got in!’ We were all very excited for her.”

Alongside Jean will also be touring around the country in support of her new record in the coming weeks. This Thursday will see her performing at Phoenix Central Park before appearing at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal on Saturday, 15th October. Early next month, she will appear at the 30th birthday celebrations of Chapter Music, performing on a bill that also features NO ZU, Gregor, and Essendon Airport, amongst others.

Amateurs is set for release on Friday, 4th November.

