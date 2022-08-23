Laura Jean Releases New Single, ‘Too Much To Do’

Acclaimed Sydney songwriter Laura Jean has shared her latest single, ‘Too Much To Do’. The new track is presented as the latest taster of her long-awaited new album, with Amateurs arriving on 4th November.

Following on from the release of ‘Teenager Again’ last month, ‘Too Much To Do’ is described as something of a cathartic number, utilising dynamic alt-pop sensibilities and strings from strings by Erkki Veltheim to underline the liberating realisations offered up in the song.

“This song is a reflection in miniature about being an overachiever in spirit and an underachiever in practice,” Jean explains. “Despite my saintly efforts I am stuck in a piano loop of unrealised hedonism, refusing fun and fame when it’s offered and gaining a strange catholic bliss from the pursuant purgatory.”

Laura Jean – ‘Too Much To Do’

[embedded content]

The song also comes accompanied by a Jasmin Tarasin-directed video which helps to contextualise the song, with its visuals having been filmed at the striking Phoenix Central Park venue in Sydney. “The video shows different parts of myself ignoring each other, fighting and playing, scaring and thrilling myself one minute and boring myself the next,” Jean adds.

‘Too Much To Do’ will feature on Laura Jean’s forthcoming album, Amateurs when it arrives in November. Working alongside producer Tim Bruniges between lockdowns, the record also features backing vocals from Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams on three songs.

As Laura explains, the record is defined by its focus on the “anti-art and anti-intellectual culture in Australia”, and sees her exploring her own role as a songwriter in the wider world. “These songs arise from my acceptance that I will always be an ‘amateur’,” she explains. “At the same time, I was fuelled by a desire to create something inordinately luxurious and beautiful.”

Amateurs is set for release on 4th November.

