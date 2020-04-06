Laura Marling Brings Forward Release Of New Album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, Shares First Single

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 6, 2020

Laura Marling has announced she’s bringing forward the release of her upcoming seventh studio album Song for Our Daughter ahead of schedule. The new record was planned for release later this year, but Marling has revealed it will now be released this week – Friday, 10th April, to be exact – through Chrysalis/Partisan/Intertia.

“In light of all the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union,” wrote Marling in a statement.

“It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them. An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.”

Coinciding with the announcement, Marling has shared the first new song from the album, titled ‘Held Down’.

The singer-songwriter’s last solo album was 2017’s Semper Femina, though she teamed up with Mike Lindsay of Tunng for an album under the name LUMP the following year.

Listen to ‘Held Down’ below.