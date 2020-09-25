“Laurenti Dyogi to lead ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic”

ABS-CBN Corporate Communications, through a Facebook post, announced the appointment of Laurenti Dyogi as Star Magic head starting January 1, 2021.

Director Laurenti Dyogi will head ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic starting January 1, 2021. This was announced through a statement released by ABS-CBN Corporate Communications on Friday, September 25.

The statement, which was posted on Facebook, read:

“ABS-CBN announced the appointment of Laurenti Dyogi as Head of Star Magic effective January 1, 2021 succeeding Mariole Alberto.

“In line with the organizational changes due to the separation program currently being implemented by the company, Mariole Alberto will be leaving ABS-CBN effective December 31, 2020.

“Over the years, Mariole has been instrumental in the discovery, development, and success of many of the country’s top talents.

“ABS-CBN would like to acknowledge and thank Mariole and Johnny Manahan or “Mr. M” for their many contributions to the company, Star Magic, and to the industry.

“ABS-CBN also wants to assure Star Magic Artists that it will continue to uphold the standards, values, and care that are the legacy of Mr. M and Mariole.

“Lauren, together with the Star Magic Team, will continue to be responsible for discovering, developing, and managing talents. They will identify opportunities for our talents, while ensuring that these opportunities are aligned with the talent’s equity.

“Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.”

ABS-CBN TV production head Laurenti Dyogi has been named the new head of Star Magic. Read the announcement here: Posted by ABS-CBN PR on Friday, September 25, 2020

Laurenti, fondly called Direk Lauren in the industry, helmed various ABS-CBN TV programs and movies through the years.