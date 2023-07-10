Lauv Announces 2023 Australian Tour

California’s Lauv will return to Australia for the first time since 2019 for a string of tour dates this October. The pop singer will get ‘The Between Albums’ tour underway in Perth on Wednesday, 18th October, followed by shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum, and finally The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Thursday, 26th October.

The shows are in support of Lauv’s second album All 4 Nothing, which landed in 2022 as the follow-up to acclaimed 2020 debut How I’m Feeling. In an interview with NME, Lauv – real name Ari Leff – said the new album was born from having an “existential breakdown”.

Lauv: ‘Stranger’

[embedded content]

“At one point, I was like, ‘I want to step away from music’,” Lauv told the publication. “And then, I came back around and realised, I don’t feel an innate sense of deserving to be happy.”

“For so much of my life I was just like, ‘All I want to do is make music that connects with a lot of people,” he continued. “And then that happens – and I still feel the same. I don’t feel any better. And [I was] feeling like, ‘What the fuck do I do to feel OK?’”

The album arrived in mid-2022, and Lauv has been on the road for much of this year, recently playing Governor’s Ball in New York. He’ll arrive in Australia following a bunch of tour dates around Asia.

Wednesday, 18th October – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, 21st October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 24th October – Forum, Melbourne VIC(18+)

Thursday, 26th October – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Friday, 14th July via Frontier Touring. A FT members pre-sale will run from Thursday, 13th July.

