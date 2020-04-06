Lavar Wave Inc establishes a branch office at Silicon Valley

SANJOSE, Calif., , April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lavar Wave, (CEO Ahn Su-Yong) established a branch office of the company at Silicon Valley, San Jose, CA on last January 30th.



Lavar Wave Inc.

The cyber security company offers a one-stop service including solution development, weakness assessment, digital forensic against revenge porn and video blackmail scams. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been contributing to anti-cybercrime activities and prevention, and offering online video deleting services via its exclusive LAB system.

Recently, it established Lavar Wave in the USA to promote technological exchanges and business collaboration, as an initiative to enter the global market.

Lavar Wave is continuing to research and develop solutions against cybercrimes including webcam phishing, revenge porn, PIA scams, which it continues to service in Korea. Moreover, it’s expanding to the whole world as its big data now includes the U.S data, beyond the resources in Korea.

The company’s main service, ‘LAB system’, is an online video deleting service against revenge porn videos (videos that are distributed as an act of revenge). It finds, deletes, and monitors all the videos on online platforms including P2P and youtube to prevent future incidents.

Even for platforms that allow rapid distribution, such as torrents, it utilizes ‘Fake-Torrent’ method to make it difficult to access the original file while removing the remaining data from the web to prevent further damage. Furthermore, it offers related services including legal support, evidence collection, monitoring, and also making deletion request on behalf of the customers.

Lavar Wave is launching a free 5-day trial event of Lab system, the company’s online video deleting service, to celebrate the establishment of its USA office. The company hopes to spread the news of its new international branch to Korean customer base, and to brand itself as a reliable corporation.

“As a leader of the cyber security industry, we prioritize customer satisfaction through customized solutions. We will do our best until everyone is free of cybercrimes,” Mr. Ahn, the CEO of Lavar Wave announced.

