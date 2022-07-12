lavojoy Announced New Partnership with Australian Leading Therapeutic Expert Ron Guba

SYDNEY, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — lavojoy, a new personal care brand, recently announced its new partnership with Ron Guba, the former chief formulator of a well-known luxury washing and care brand in Australia. Since April 2022, he has cooperated closely with lavojoy team as the formulator to deliver better products to the public.

Ron Guba is Australia’s leading expert in the therapeutic use of essential oils. For the past thirty years, Ron has extensively studied, used clinical practice and promoted the proper use of what is called Aromatic Medicine — the use of essential oils as a specific form of herbal medicine, utilizing all the possible methods of application for healing the body and mind.

His research into natural product design has given him an extensive background and expertise in the development of natural organic & effective products for both therapeutic and cosmetic use.

Ron has lectured extensively throughout Australia and internationally on the principles and practice of aromatic medicine, truly natural cosmetic principles and other complementary medicine topics.

Completing his diploma in Phytotherapy and Aromatic Medicine in 1988 in France, Ron began to work in Essential Therapeutics, a company devoted to providing therapeutic-grade essential oils to health practitioners. After that, Ron founded the Centre for Aromatic Medicine in 1988, to provide education and training in the practice of aromatic medicine and aromatherapy.

And now Ron is a full member of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists and works in STN international, the parent company of Lalisse Skin Solutions and the house of various international reputable brands, including Lalisse, Rosanna, Lilydale, Green Valley and Cosinfinite so on. Since 2011, STN International has expanded its product ranges from Australia to USA, China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and many other countries. It is always dedicated to research and development to provide customers with the highest quality formulations and products in the market.

And lavojoy is one of the creations of Ron from STN international. For his reputation in formulation and aromatherapy, let’s wait expectantly for the launching of lavojoy.