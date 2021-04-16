Lawmaker asks IATF: Allow vaccinations in villages, subdivisions

QUEZON CITY 2nd District Rep. Precious Hipolito Castelo on Friday proposed that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) allow private villages and subdivisions to do their own vaccinations for their residents.

She stressed that it will help ease congestion in inoculation centers in Metro Manila, which are “so overcrowded that if there is one asymptomatic person waiting to get his or her shot, he or she could become a superspreader.”

“We are happy that many citizens are willing to get vaccinated despite some unresolved post-vaccination issues, but this problem of congestion is turning them away,” Castelo said. “They fear they might get the virus in the centers.”

Should her proposal be adopted, Castelo said that the IATF can answer for the vaccine supply to encourage homeowners’ associations to run their own inoculation programs.

“I am sure that villages will not lack volunteer doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who could help in the [vaccinations]. They might even have excess volunteers who [can] assist adjoining villages,” she said.

Aside from reducing possible transmission in inoculation centers, Castelo highlighted that the move would help speed up the government’s vaccination drive.

“At present, the program is moving at a snail’s pace. Even if there is sufficient vaccine supply, the government would not be able to attain its goal of inoculating at least 70 million Filipinos and achieving herd immunity this year,” she said.

“We owe it to our people to improve this system, and one way is to allow private villages and businesses to vaccinate their homeowners and employees,” the lawmaker added.