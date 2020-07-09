Lawmaker bares ABS-CBN ‘P200-M’ offer; network denies bribe

ACT-CIS Party-list Eric Go Yap, chairman of the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives, disclosed that an alleged emissary from media giant ABS-CBN reached out to him, urging him to vote in favor of the network’s franchise renewal in exchange for money.

“More than two weeks ago, may tumawag sa atin, nagpakilalang emisaryo ng ABS-CBN at hinihimok tayong bumoto pabor sa ABS-CBN kapalit ng P200 million. Simple lang ang sagot ko, hindi for sale ang prinsipyo at boto ko (someone called me, introducing himself as an emissary of ABS-CBN, urging me to vote in favor of ABS-CBN in exchange for P200 million. My answer was simple, my principle and vote are not for sale),” Yal said in a statement late Wednesday night, a few hours before the joint-committee convenes on Thursday for the summation of the issues tackled during the past 12 hearings on petitions for the renewal of the network’s franchise.

In an official statement released on Thursday, ABS-CBN denied that it sent an emissary and stressed that it has confidence in the process.

“ABS-CBN did not send an emissary to bribe any lawmaker to vote in favor of our franchise application,” the statement read.

“We believe in the process and we have participated in the process. We answered all issues raised in the past 12 hearings,” it added.

In a forum on Thursday morning, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, one of the authors of the 12 franchise bills, and Agusan del Norte Rep. Lawrence Fortun denied allegations circulating on social media that they have been paid to support the ABS-CBN franchise.

“These are very serious allegations pero walang basehan (but have no basis,” Fortun said.

In the same statement, Yap said he disclosed the incident to highlight that he would not release unverified information that may affect the ongoing proceedings of ABS-CBN during that time and in connection with his criticism on the proliferation of fake news.

“Nilabas ko ba sa media? Hindi. Dahil hindi tayo sigurado kung emisaryo nga ng ABS-CBN yun at unfair naman na malalagay sa alanganin ang pangalan ng ABS-CBN dahil sa kanya at unfair din maging sa proceedings ng Joint Committee na tumatalakay sa issue ng prangkisa nila. May nadinig tayo na iba pang kaso gaya nito pero hindi natin nilabas dahil hindi din verified ang mga information na yun (Did I expose it to the media? No. Because I was not sure if he really was an emissary of ABS-CBN and it would be unfair to endanger the name of ABS-CBN because of him and it would be unfair to the proceedings of the Joint Committee tackling the issue of its franchise. I have also heard other similar cases but similar to this, the information were not verified),” he said.

Yap slammed reports on the alleged pressure on his colleagues to vote against ABS-CBN that, he said, were all accusations and had no credible source. He also cited the exposure of a list of lawmakers’ votes even when it was clear that voting had yet to be conducted.

“Why use unverified information? Do not mislead the public,” he said.

Yap pointed out that “press freedom is alive but it is also the responsibility of our journalists to deliver the truth.”

Yap said that press freedom is very much alive in the country to the point that it’s being abused for personal interest.

He noted that he has friends in the media industry that are balanced and have high integrity in writing and reporting but there are some who are biased and are careless.

“Do not mislead the public. They deserve to know the truth,” he said.

The joint committee of Legislative Franchises and Good Government and Public Accountability is set to convene at 1 p.m. to hear the summation on the issues tackled during the hearings that were concluded last Monday.

Expected to present their summations are Cagayan De Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, author of one of the 12 franchise bills, and Deputy Speaker and Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, who presented the position of the opposition against the franchise renewal.

Voting will come next but the committee has yet to schedule a date, according to Legislative Franchises Chairman Franz Alvarez.

Aside from the 46 members of the Committee on Legislative Franchises, 48 House leaders or ex-officio members will also vote for the first reading at the committee level. Two of the ex-officio members are also regular members of the committee.

If approved, the bill granting a new franchise will be presented to the plenary for deliberations and voting for the second and third reading. If rejected, the franchise bills will not advance to the plenary level.

Brosas, Fortun, and franchise bill authors Cagayan De Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, Parañaque City Rep. Myra Tambunting, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, and ACT-Teachers Party-list France Castro appealed to the members of the committee to vote according to their conscience.

Zarate said voting may be held on Friday when the legislative franchises committee is scheduled to meet.